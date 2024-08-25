Gusev: Detonation after UAV attack in Voronezh region has stopped

In the Ostrogozhsky district of the Voronezh region, the detonation of explosive objects has ceased after an attack by Ukrainian drones. This was reported in Telegram-channel reported the head of the region, Alexander Gusev.

According to the governor, the fires have been extinguished and previously evacuated residents of two villages have been allowed to return. Access to two other settlements is currently closed due to ongoing inspection of the territory. Gusev called on residents to comply with the emergency regime.

Ukrainian drones attacked the area on the night of August 24, which is why a state of emergency was declared in the region. Two people were injured, and over 600 residents were evacuated.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces using drones on the Kursk region had been thwarted.