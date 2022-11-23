Do you like Le Mans cars and nice curves? Then the DeTomaso P900 will make you happy.

When you think of DeTomaso, you naturally think of the Pantera in the first place, but DeTomaso has now made a comeback with the stunning P72. It does not resemble the Pantera at all, but it does resemble the Ferrari 330 P4. Is that bad? Absolutely not.

Unlike the Ferrari 330 P4 – the arch-rival of the Ford GT40 – the P72 is a road car. However, DeTomaso is not going to stop there. On social media they share teasers of something that looks very much like a track version of the P72.

We are already presented with a few nice details. We see a body consisting entirely of naked carbon fiber and fierce aerodynamics. Fortunately, the beautiful curves of the P72 have not been lost. Nor are the beautiful mirrors.

These teasers certainly make you curious. We can immediately satisfy that curiosity, because the P900 has already been leaked. In the pictures below we indeed see an extreme version of the P72, with a huge curved rear wing. The P900 looks like a car ready to storm Le Mans. Just like the Ferrari 330 P4 at the time, and the Pantera.

DeTomaso has also set his sights on Le Mans. They are not revealing anything on Instagram yet, but it seems that DeTomaso wants to participate in the Le Mans Hypercar class with the P900. This should happen in 2024. There will also reportedly be a trackday version of the P900 for customers.

It is not yet clear which engine the P900 will get. At the Instagram message the hashtags V8, V10 and V12 are used, so we don’t learn much from that. The P72 was initially to be supplied with a V12, but later received a V8 from Ford. Which is historically justified, since the Pantera also had a Ford V8.

In the epic Hypercar class, DeTomaso must compete against the likes of Ferrari, Audi, Porsche, Peugeot and Glickenhaus. In any case, James Glickenhaus is not a fan of the P72, because according to him it was a rip-off of his Ferrari P4/5. Glickenhaus and DeTomaso will soon be able to battle it out on the track.

We’ll be seeing more of the DeTomaso P900 very soon. The official reveal is next Tuesday.

Through: Dailysportscar.com and @lemanshypercarnews on Instagram

