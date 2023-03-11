The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular regarding official working hours for employees of ministries and federal agencies during the month of Ramadan.

The official working hours of the ministries and federal entities, during Ramadan, start from nine in the morning until two thirty in the afternoon, from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday, the working hours are from nine in the morning until 12 in the afternoon, with the exception of those whose work nature requires otherwise. The authority confirmed that it is permissible for ministries and federal entities – in accordance with the interest of their work – to apply regulations for flexible work, or remote work, during working days in the holy month, within the limits of the number of working hours approved per day.