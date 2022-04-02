Abu Dhabi Police fixed working hours at the drivers and vehicles licensing service centers affiliated to the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate in the Central Operations Sector during the holy month of Ramadan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra as follows:





Light vehicle inspection:

(Drivers Examination and Licensing Center – Mussafah) from 8 am to 4 pm from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday from 8 am to 12 pm, and on Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm.

In Abu Dhabi – the working hours for light vehicles are 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the Abu Dhabi safety license building, and from Monday to Friday from seven in the morning to six in the evening in the safety building in Musaffah, and on Sunday, the working hours are from ten in the morning to four in the evening, and in my buildings Safety is the motor world and Mahwi from eight in the morning to four in the evening and from eight in the evening to two in the morning, and on Sundays from ten in the morning to four in the evening, while it is in the safety building in Samha from Sunday to Friday from ten in the morning to four in the evening.

The working hours in each of the safety buildings in Baniyas, Khalifa City, Yas Mall, Woodfields and the Paint Permit Office – Al-Istiklal are from Monday to Friday from ten in the morning until four in the evening.

As for the hidden vehicle inspection centers in Al Ain, the working hours are 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the safety building (Falaj Hazaa), as for the safety buildings in Masaken, Al Wagan, Ramah and Al Faqaa from Monday to Friday from eight in the morning until two in the evening, while the safety building is working Mazyad From eight in the morning to two in the evening and from eight in the evening to two in the morning from Monday to Friday, and the Al-Batin Safety Building operates from eight in the morning to two in the evening and from eight in the evening to two in the morning from Monday to Friday, and from nine in the morning until three in the evening Sundays.





In the light vehicle inspection centers in Al Dhafra, the working hours in the Safety Building (Madinat Zayed) are from eight in the morning to six in the evening from Monday to Friday and from nine in the morning until three in the evening on Saturdays and Sundays, as for the rest of the centers, which are the safety buildings in Al Mirfa, Al Silaa, Ghayathi and Dalma Liwa and Ruwais, from eight in the morning until two in the evening, from Monday to Friday.





As for the working hours in the service centers of the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate, they are as follows: from Monday to Thursday from nine in the morning to four in the evening and on Friday from nine in the morning to twelve in the evening in all service centers in Abu Dhabi, and in Falaj Hazaa (the main building) in Al Ain, And Madinat Zayed (the main building) in Al Dhafra, its timings are from nine in the morning to four in the evening from Monday to Thursday and from nine in the morning to twelve in the evening on Fridays, and on Saturdays and Sundays from nine in the morning until two in the evening.

With regard to the working hours of my services company – Tarish – in Abu Dhabi city, they are from Monday to Thursday from nine in the morning until four in the evening and from nine in the evening to two in the morning, and on Friday from nine in the morning to twelve in the evening and from nine in the evening to two in the morning, and on Saturdays And Sunday from nine in the evening to two in the morning in Tarish (Al-Salama).

Tarish (Automobile World) provides service on all days of the week from nine in the evening to two in the morning, and working hours in Tarish (Mahwi – Al-Qalaa) are from nine in the evening until two in the morning, from Monday to Friday.

As for the working hours in the Emirates Panel Advertising Company (number plate factories) in Abu Dhabi (the main building), the working hours are from Monday to Thursday from nine in the morning to four in the evening, and on Friday from nine in the morning to twelve in the evening, as for the numbers building (safety) From nine in the morning to four in the evening and from nine in the evening to two in the morning from Monday to Thursday, and on Fridays from nine in the morning to twelve in the evening and from nine in the evening to two in the morning, and on Saturdays and Sundays from nine in the morning to four in the evening and from nine in the evening to two in the morning. And in the Numbers Factory (Automobile World) from Monday to Thursday from nine in the morning to four in the evening and from nine in the evening to two in the morning, and from nine in the morning to twelve in the evening and from nine in the evening to two in the morning on Fridays, and from ten in the morning to four in the evening and from nine in the evening To two in the morning on Saturdays and Sundays. As for the Numbers Factory (Mahwi – Al-Qalaa), the working hours are from nine in the morning to four in the evening and from nine in the evening to two in the morning from Monday to Thursday, and any Um Friday from nine in the morning to twelve in the evening and from nine in the evening to two in the morning. As for the factories in Samha, Musaffah Khafeef and Musaffah Industrial, their times are from Monday to Thursday from nine in the morning to four in the evening, and on Fridays from nine in the morning to twelve in the evening.





The working hours of the Number Factory in Al Ain (Falaj Hazaa – Al Rais) are from Monday to Thursday from nine in the morning until four in the evening and from nine in the evening to one in the morning, and on Friday from nine in the morning to twelve in the evening and from nine in the evening to one in the morning, and on Saturdays and Sundays From nine in the morning to four in the evening and from nine in the evening to one in the morning, and in the (industrial) factory, it is from Monday to Thursday from nine in the morning to four in the evening and from nine in the evening to one in the morning, and on Friday from nine in the morning to twelve in the evening and from nine in the evening to One in the morning, on Saturdays and Sundays, from nine in the morning to four in the evening, and the second period from nine in the evening to one in the morning. As for the other factories, which are Mazyad, Al-Masaken and Al-Bateen, their working hours are from nine in the morning until four in the evening, Monday to Thursday, and on Friday from nine in the morning to twelve in the evening. .

The number factories in Al Dhafra city (Bida Zayed and Ghayathi) operate from Monday to Thursday from nine in the morning to four in the evening, on Friday from nine in the morning to twelve in the evening, and the Bida Zayed factory works on Saturday and Sunday from nine in the morning to four in the evening.





Heavy vehicle inspection:

As for the working hours in the technical inspection centers for heavy vehicles during the holy month, according to the following: In Abu Dhabi, the Technical Inspection Center in Mussafah from Monday to Friday from eight in the morning until six in the evening, and from eight in the evening until one in the morning, and on Sunday from ten in the morning until Four o’clock in the evening, and at the Al-Faya Technical Inspection Center from Monday to Friday from eight in the morning to six in the evening. As for the examination centers in the city of Al-Ain, which include cataracts, Al-Qa’a and Al-Hayer, their appointments are from Monday to Friday from eight in the morning to four in the evening, and in the Technical Inspection Center there are more From eight in the morning to four in the evening and the second period from two in the evening to one in the morning, as for the Al Dhafra centers, which include Bida Zayed and Ghayathi, they are from Monday to Friday from eight in the morning until four in the evening.



