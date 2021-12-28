The Department of Human Resources in Sharjah issued a circular regarding the mechanisms for implementing the official weekly work system in government agencies of the Government of Sharjah to become four working days from Monday to Thursday, and the weekend starts from Friday to Sunday, in implementation of the decisions and directives issued by the Executive Council The Emirate is in line with the vision of the UAE to enhance its competitive position in various sectors, and accordingly, the implementation of the new work system will start from January 1, 2022.

The circular, which Emirates Today obtained a copy of, clarified that the official working hours for Sharjah government employees start from Monday to Thursday every week from seven thirty in the morning until three thirty in the afternoon.

He pointed out that the government entity has the right to determine the beginning and end of working hours in the morning or evening, according to the system and the need for work, and at least eight hours per day, unless the interest of the work requires reducing the number of working hours by less than eight hours per day, in which case the reduced period is deducted from the periods Exit permits for employees to continue studying or nursing hours.

The circular added that the employee must abide by the shift system on the dates set in the government entity, and in the event of interruption or delay from work during that period, the applicable regulations in this regard shall apply.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

