The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that Monday, January 1, 2024, is an official paid holiday for all workers in the private sector in the country on the occasion of New Year’s Day.
This came in implementation of the Cabinet’s decision regarding approved official holidays for the government and private sectors.
Determining the New Year's holiday in the federal government
