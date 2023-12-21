Today, Thursday, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced the New Year holiday for government agencies and companies in Abu Dhabi.

The office stated, in its account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), that “on the occasion of New Year’s Day, the official holiday for employees of government agencies and companies in Abu Dhabi is set on Monday, January 1, 2024.”

The office added, “Official working hours will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.”