Today, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a special circular regarding the happy Eid Al-Fitr holiday in the federal government for the year 1443 AH.

According to the circular, and based on the Cabinet’s decision for the year 2021 AD regarding the new system of weekly work in the federal government sector, and the official holidays agenda approved for the year 2020 for the government and private sectors in the country, it was decided that the leave will start from 29 Ramadan 1443 AH, until 3 Shawwal 1443 AH. , and corresponding to the Gregorian date.

On this occasion, the authority extended its highest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and their brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, Rulers of the Emirates…

I ask God Almighty to restore this happy occasion to them with abundant health and wellness.

The authority congratulated the people of the United Arab Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic nations on this occasion.