The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center stated that the date for the landing of the “Hakuto R” spacecraft carrying the explorer Rashid on board has been set on the moon on April 25 at 8:40 pm (UAE time).
The date for the landing of the spacecraft "Hakuto R", which carries the explorer Rashid, on the moon's surface has been set on April 25 at 8:40 pm (UAE time). The date is subject to change according to operations. The mission, alternative dates have been set for April 26, May 1, and 3.
