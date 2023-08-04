And the spokesman for the region’s presidency, Dilshad Shihab, revealed, in a press conference on Thursday evening, that this regional decree setting the date for the elections, which was signed by Barzani, was issued “after consultations and discussions with all political parties in the Kurdistan region.”

Shehab added, “I assure you that all parties agree to hold elections on this date.”

This announcement comes only a few days after the high-level meeting held by the two main Kurdish parties, the Democratic Union and the Patriotic Union, last Sunday in the city of Sulaymaniyah, in which a final communiqué was issued that included an agreement between the two parties to “support the holding of elections for the Kurdistan Parliament at the date set by the president of the region, and after Consultation with the political parties in Kurdistan.

The previous date set by the region’s presidency was on November 18 of this year, but the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq announced in a letter addressed to the region’s presidency on July 18 that it was unable to organize elections at that date.

And it proposed, through a decision of the Council of Commissioners at the time, “a date for holding the elections for the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on February 18, 2024, or later than that date,” to which the response was issued by the region, setting the date for February 25.

Commission agrees to the new date

The Commission welcomed the decision and expressed its approval of the new date, expressing its full readiness to organize general elections in Iraqi Kurdistan, in exclusive statements to the head of the media team of the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq, Imad Jamil, to Sky News Arabia, in which he said:

• The date of the elections for the Kurdistan region set by the presidency of the region by a regional decree, on the 25th of next February, is appropriate for us as a commission to organize and supervise the electoral process there, and we have enough time to conduct an operational schedule in preparation for those elections.

• We have already started, since last July 13, to update the voter register in the region. Today, the number of updated voters has exceeded 65,000 people, meaning that there is an increase in their percentage and the process continues.

• After this regional decree, we will form technical committees to support our offices spread across the various governorates of the region in Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Dohuk, which work seven days a week to update voter records.

• In addition, these offices will be provided with expertise and technical committees from the national office, and from other governorate offices, if necessary.

• The Commission is fully prepared to hold general elections in Kurdistan, according to the date specified in the regional decree that was issued.

Last October, the Parliament of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq extended its legislative mandate until the end of the year 2023, during a vote by a majority of 80 out of 111 deputies, who voted in favor of the law extending the fifth session of Parliament, which ended in November 2022, due to the impact of political differences, especially between the two parties. The two great Kurdish parties, the Democratic Union and the Patriotic Union, which led to the failure to hold the general elections that were scheduled for the fall of 2022.

A statement issued by him at the time said that the extension was a step “to prevent a legal vacuum and to represent the principle of the continuity of constitutional institutions in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.”

However, on May 30, the Federal Supreme Court in Iraq issued a decision unconstitutional to extend the work of the Kurdistan Parliament for an additional year, after it renewed for itself in the year 2022, considering that all decisions issued by it after that period are “invalid.”