It has been decided that the Happy Eid al-Fitr holiday begins in the Federal Government for the year 1442 AH, starting from the 29th of Ramadan until 3 Shawwal, in accordance with that of the Gregorian date.

This came in a special circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources today regarding the Happy Eid Al-Fitr holiday in the federal government.

On this occasion, the authority raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander For the Armed Forces and their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, rulers of the Emirates .. I ask God Almighty to repeat this happy occasion for them with abundant health and wellness.

The authority also congratulated the people of the United Arab Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion.





