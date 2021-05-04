The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the period from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3 of 1442 will be a paid vacation for all workers in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the country on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

This came in a circular issued by Nasser bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in implementation of Decree-by-Federal Law No. 11 of 2017 regarding granting some powers to the Council of Ministers and the Cabinet decision regarding the calendar of official holidays approved for the years 2020_2021.





