The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority reviewed the controls for using ready-made government housing, whether it was a grant or financed with a loan to purchase a ready-made home, as part of its continuous endeavor to enhance beneficiaries’ awareness of the approved controls for the use of government housing, which is one of the most important housing benefits services provided by the Authority to citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. .

This comes out of the Authority’s keenness to correct the situation of unused government housing, as well as housing that is used for purposes other than its intended purpose, such as using it as commercial outlets or renting it, in order to ensure the promotion of the concept of sustainable housing in all regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority indicated that the controls for benefiting from housing grants stipulate that the housing be registered as a grant, and it is subject to the provisions of popular housing, and the beneficiary must move to the dwelling allocated to him, occupy it within six months from the date of the decision to approve the allocation, and continue to occupy it permanently unless this is for a reason. An emergency in which the beneficiary has no hand.

She indicated that the authority has the right to cancel the approval of the housing grant in the event that it is not occupied without an emergency reason, six months after the allocation decision.

In the event that the approval is revoked, the citizen may apply for a new housing benefit, two years after the decision to revoke the approval of the first grant.

It is also not permissible to use ready-made government housing, whether it is a grant or financed by a loan to purchase a ready-made housing, for other than the purpose for which it is intended. It is not permissible to rent it or dispose of it by sale, gift or any form of legal disposal, except in accordance with the conditions and controls decided by the Authority.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority called on the owners of unexploited public housing, and the owners of dwellings used for purposes other than the intended purpose, to take the initiative to correct their situation, because this is an explicit violation of the conditions and controls for the use of housing units, according to the housing legislation in force in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority also announced the allocation of a “WhatsApp” number to report the controls for using government housing and housing financed by a housing loan, which is 0506356631.

