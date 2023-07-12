The working group on the Anthropocene (the era of human impact) considered that the sedimentation at the bottom of the small lake, which has an area of about one square kilometer, is the most prominent example of the effects of human activity on the planet.
The group explained that these deposits range from microplastics to eternal chemical pollutants, passing through invasive species and greenhouse gases, and ash resulting from the combustion of oil and coal, and the remnants of nuclear explosions.
Since 2009, this group of geoscientists has been collecting evidence of humanity’s transition into a new geological age caused by human influence.
Earth history
- The Earth’s history, spanning 4.6 billion years, is systematically divided into eras, periods, epochs, and geological epochs.
- This division is taught by students, and developed by the International Commission on Stratigraphy.
- Humanity is currently living in the Cenozoic Era, the Quaternary Era, the Holocene Era (modern era).
- It is this committee that has given the Anthropocene Working Group the task of answering, de facto, 3 key questions.
- According to these questions, if in the next million years a group of aliens searched the rock layers and sediments on Earth, would they discover human traces important enough to conclude that a new geological frontier had been clearly crossed?
- If so, when do we find the clearest evidence of this? and where?
- As for the first question, the working group’s answer is unequivocal, as they assert that humans actually took the planet out of the Holocene era, which began 11,700 years ago, after several ice cycles, and moved it to a “new world.”
- It remains to mark the symbolic place where this transformation is most noticeable.
- It could be a lake, a reef, or a glacier, and 9 sites in China, Canada, Japan and elsewhere have been shortlisted for potential places in this context.
- For the team, the turning point is the mid-20th century, when all indications of human influence in the sediments experienced an explosive spike that scientists have dubbed the “Great Acceleration”.
- As for the third question that remained unanswered, which is determining the symbolic place, where this shift is most evident, it was presented by the group of scientists on Tuesday when Lake Crawford was considered the best example of the era of human influence on the planet.
