The working group on the Anthropocene (the era of human impact) considered that the sedimentation at the bottom of the small lake, which has an area of ​​​​about one square kilometer, is the most prominent example of the effects of human activity on the planet.

The group explained that these deposits range from microplastics to eternal chemical pollutants, passing through invasive species and greenhouse gases, and ash resulting from the combustion of oil and coal, and the remnants of nuclear explosions.

Since 2009, this group of geoscientists has been collecting evidence of humanity’s transition into a new geological age caused by human influence.

Earth history

The Earth’s history, spanning 4.6 billion years, is systematically divided into eras, periods, epochs, and geological epochs.

This division is taught by students, and developed by the International Commission on Stratigraphy.

Humanity is currently living in the Cenozoic Era, the Quaternary Era, the Holocene Era (modern era).

It is this committee that has given the Anthropocene Working Group the task of answering, de facto, 3 key questions.

According to these questions, if in the next million years a group of aliens searched the rock layers and sediments on Earth, would they discover human traces important enough to conclude that a new geological frontier had been clearly crossed?

If so, when do we find the clearest evidence of this? and where?