The Dubai Police General Command has identified 7 areas in the emirate for Eid al-Fitr cannons, which are “Zabeel 1, next to the Zabeel Grand Mosque, and Eid chapels in Al Barsha, Nad Al Sheba, Al Mankhool, Al Baraha, Nad Al Hamar, and Hatta.”

His Excellency Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, confirmed the completion of all preparations to equip the cannons to announce the advent of Eid, to revive local customs and traditions, and adhere to the authentic social heritage that was entrenched in the memory and conscience of Emirati society.

For his part, Major Abdullah Tarish Al-Amimi, the commander and commander of the cannon team, confirmed that they had made all arrangements to announce Eid Al-Fitr, in addition to forming a crew at each of the seven locations that were chosen to distribute the Eid cannons.