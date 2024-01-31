French and Belgian farmers, angry about rising costs, the European Union's environmental policies and cheaper food imports, blocked important roads and access roads in several cities this Wednesday, January 31. In Belgium, tractor blockades are taking place in the center of Brussels, near the headquarters of the European Parliament, ahead of the EU summit on Thursday. Furthermore, farm workers in Spain announce that they will join the mobilizations in the coming days.

The anger of French farmers lights the fuse for more protests in Europe. To the blockades of weeks ago in France and Germanyfield workers now join in Belgium and in Spain They announce mobilizations in the sector for the coming days.

In French territory, where the demonstrations began more than two weeks ago, There are around 100 blocking points on the country's roads this Wednesday, January 31, and about 10,000 people are protesting, the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, said in the last few hours.

In addition, farmers increased their pressure on the Government with tractors blocking the roads leading to Paris, since last Monday and for the third consecutive day. In Toulouse, in the south of the nation, bales of hay were set on fire near the airport, partially blocking access.

“No matter what happens, we are determined to go to the end (…) If the movement has to last a month, then it will last a month,” said farmer Jean-Baptiste Bongard, while a crowd of his colleagues gathered around small fires on a road in Jossigny, near the French capital, blocked by large trucks.

Armored vehicles of the French gendarmerie parked at the checkpoint near Roissy Charles-de-Gaulle airport, while tractors queue on the A1 motorway during a protest over price rises, taxes and ecological regulation, complaints shared by farmers from all over Europe. In Chennevieres-les-Louvres. , near Paris, France, on January 31, 2024. © Reuters/Benoit Tessier

The French workers highlight their discontent on a day in which the French Minister of Agriculture, Marc Fesneau, will hold meetings in Brussels, where President Emmanuel Macron will also arrive on Thursday, within the framework of the European Union summit, where it is expected to discuss measures to support the sector.

In particular, the trade agreement between the EU and Mercosur, land set-aside obligations and the arrival of Ukrainian products to the bloc of 27 countries.

Protests also spread to the Belgian capital.

Belgium: farmers block the passage near the European Parliament

Inspired by the mobilizations in France, Belgian farmers have been protesting since last Monday, January 29. And this Wednesday, dozens of parked tractors line up in a central square, near the headquarters of the European Parliament, in Brussels.

The authorities advise not to go to the Belgian capital this January 31 or tomorrow, Thursday, the day on which they are expected to intensify the protest in the middle of the EU summit.

Protesters are also blocking access roads to the container port of Zeebruge, in the north and the second largest in the country, which they say they plan to block for at least 36 hours.

Belgian farmers use their tractors to block the Brussels ring, as they protest against price rises, taxes and green regulation, complaints shared by farmers across Europe. In Halle, Belgium, on January 29, 2024. © Reuters/Yves Herman

Protests in France and Belgium continue Similar actions in countries like Germany and Poland. In Spainfarmers warn of similar scenes after announcing that they will join the protests in the coming days, although they have not specified the start date.

Why are farmers protesting in Europe?

Farm workers say that it is increasingly difficult to earn a decent living from their fields, greenhouses and flocks.

Among the main reasons they point out the increase in energy costs, that increased after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago and that hit the sector hard, which requires tractors, combine harvesters and other machinery that consumes large amounts of fuel.

Besides, Prices have skyrocketed for other inputs required in agriculture, particularly fertilizers.

Farmers, already struggling to compete in an increasingly globalized economy, also They denounce unfair competition for the importation of foods that are cheaper than those grown domestically.while production costs increase for them.

For example, chicken imports have increased, as have those of cherry tomatoes from Morocco, which have skyrocketed from 300 to 70,000 tons per year since 1995, according to a Senate study carried out in 2022 on the decreasing competitive strength of farms. French.

“Everything we warned about 30 years ago is coming true (…) Our countryside is emptying. Everything we buy has gone up, but we are not getting the same income,” said Damien Brunelle, a farmer of cereals and other products in the region. of Aisne, northeast of Paris.

A worker walks next to small chickens on a farm, in Forges-de-Lanouee, western France, on October 16, 2023. © AFP/Damian Meyer

Ukraine is on the lips of some protesters. Concerns are mounting amid EU membership negotiations. The country is seen as a potentially “fearsome” rival for its vast fields of grain and other agricultural products that have flooded Europe, particularly since Moscow's invasion began.

Brunelle claims that when the war started in Ukraine, he received 400 euros per ton of wheat he grew. Now, a ton brings you less than half: 190 euros.

“We are worried because they do not have the same regulations as us (…) It will be cheaper for the consumer, so: where will consumers or companies go to process flour, for example? To products that cost less,” responds Stéphanie Flament, a cereal and beet producer east of Paris.

Another of their Achilles heels, they emphasize, are the strict regulations of European governments, which they consider excessive, on environmental protection. They say they are stifled by bureaucracy and bound by national and EU rules governing agriculture, land use and the distribution of billions of euros in agricultural subsidies.

Farmers complain that They are losing to rivals from countries with fewer limitations and lower costs.

As if that were not enough, they emphasize, the so-called land set aside rules are expected to come into force, which force farmers to maintain a certain amount of non-productive land.

Amid strong discontent, the European Commission recommended that the bloc's leaders delay the introduction of these measures, but farmers are asking that they be withdrawn and that aid to the agricultural sector be increased in the face of decisions that increase the costs of agriculture.

Protests are growing ahead of European Parliament elections in June, in which the far right, for whom farmers represent a growing constituency, is seen as making gains.

With Reuters, AP and local media