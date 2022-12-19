Ministerial Resolution No. 663 of 2022 regarding compliance with Emiratisation regulations in the private sector, which was issued by the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, today, specified 6 main obligations for the employer when hiring a citizen, including “obtaining a work permit for a citizen from the Ministry, concluding a work contract in accordance with The systems in force in the Ministry, the payment of the agreed wage according to the wage protection systems approved by the Ministry, the registration of the citizen and the payment of monthly contributions in the pension and social security system in accordance with the legislation regulating this within a month from the date of issuance of his work permit, the cancellation of the citizen’s work permit immediately after the end of the contractual relationship, reporting the Any change to the employment contract that affects the conditions for benefiting from the benefits of the (Nafes) programme.

Article 6 also defines 3 obligations for the citizen when joining a private sector establishment, the first of which is “compliance with the obligations stipulated in the Decree-Law regarding the organization of labor relations and its executive regulations referred to, and the decisions issued for their implementation, and the decisions related to the (Nafes) program,” and the second is “compliance with all obligations contained in The work contract signed by him, and he is obligated to inform the Ministry of any practice that violates the provisions of this decision and the decisions referred to.