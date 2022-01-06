Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

Al Dhafra Municipality has identified 8 procedures that must be adhered to within work sites during weather fluctuations, in order to ensure the security and safety of workers in those sites and the population, and to raise the level of awareness among workers, as well as emphasizing on operating companies the importance of fully complying with all security and safety standards, and ensuring a healthy and safe work environment and free from any dangers that could threaten their safety.

The procedures to be adhered to by workers at work sites include the necessity of installing temporary fences, plastic barriers and panels around the work site, while the second procedure includes stopping activities related to lifting operations by tower and mobile cranes and suspended platforms, and the third procedure to ensure that scaffolding is secured according to the approved specifications, and the fourth is to alert all The workers and employees take the necessary measures to be taken and the need to be vigilant and vigilant, the fifth is to ensure that the tower cranes are secured according to the approved specifications for insurance against weather conditions and strong winds, the sixth is to make sure that demolitions and the mechanisms used are stopped, the seventh is to stop all work in high and open areas, and the movement of equipment and heavy vehicles is stopped, and the eighth is to remove all materials Possibly volatilized at altitudes and open areas.

At the same time, the municipality called on residents to be careful while walking on the roads, as some areas are affected by active winds that raise dust, dust and rain, and called on the people to contact the hotline 993 or via WhatsApp 026788888 in the event of sand gathering or falling trees. Or the accumulation of rain water, the fall and tilt of lighting poles, the fall or inclination of traffic signs, or the presence of any emergency.