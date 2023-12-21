Today, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources issued a circular regarding the New Year’s holiday 2024 in the federal government, so that it will fall on Monday, January 1, 2024, and official work will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the official holiday agenda. For the government and private sectors in the country.

On this occasion, the Authority extended its highest congratulations and blessings to the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates, and those residing on its land, asking God Almighty to return this occasion to them with abundant health and well-being.