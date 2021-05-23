The Emirates Foundation for School Education stated that determining the mechanism (system) of education in public schools during the next academic year, whether it is realistic, hypothetical or hybrid, will be determined by following up the development of plans and coordination with the concerned government agencies, and monitoring the status of the Coronavirus pandemic, and accordingly The mechanism will be announced near the end of the next summer vacation, stressing the importance of following all precautionary directives and guidelines issued by the competent official authorities to enhance the safety and protection of everyone from contracting the virus.

The Foundation developed an integrated plan that includes educational methods scenarios for the next academic year, stressing in its response to a question about the education mechanism during the academic year 2022/2021, the importance of working in a team spirit, transparency and unlimited giving within the institution, to overcome the effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic and return to life As soon as possible, we continue to provide the best services, initiatives and projects for students in public schools across the country.

According to the school calendar for public and private schools, which was approved by the Ministerial Council for Development, the current academic year began on August 30, and the number of school days in it is 188 days, and the winter vacation period for all public and private schools in the country, regardless of the curriculum followed, is Three weeks, and the calendar indicated the number of days of the spring vacation, which includes three weeks for all public and private schools that follow the curriculum of the Ministry of Education for each academic year, and the calendar indicated that the duration of the summer vacation for all schools does not exceed 8.2 weeks.

On strengthening the relationship between public schools and students’ parents, the Foundation stated that it will take over, through its specialized team and official communication channels, the responsibility of communicating with students and their families. It also undertakes the operation, management and establishment of public schools and kindergartens throughout the country, in addition to that the institution is responsible for the directors of public schools at the state level, teachers and educational staff, and this includes the tasks and responsibilities of recruitment, training, vocational and professional qualification and termination of services, in addition to following up and filling all the needs of the educational field Including everything related to human capital.

The Foundation works to improve the quality of public schools and create an advanced system for establishing, managing, operating and closing schools and kindergartens, and enhancing the effectiveness of the government education sector throughout the country, while the Ministry of Education guarantees quality and oversight of all schools, and the functions of supervision and coordination with local educational bodies / bodies in the emirate Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, and overseeing the operations of private sector schools in the rest of the Emirates, in addition to attesting certificates of private schools through their centers for customer happiness.





