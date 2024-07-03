Determination of diseases | Differences in the temperature of parts of the face can indicate diseases

Determination of diseases|A thermal camera and a model trained on data are needed to interpret faces.

3.7. 21:00

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. A person’s age and state of health can be predicted from facial temperatures. The researchers used thermal camera images and artificial intelligence to learn the thermal patterns of the face. The temperature of different parts of the face can indicate different symptoms, such as diabetes and high blood pressure. A two-week fitness test reduced the “thermal age” of the face by up to five years.

Cold a nose and warm cheeks can indicate that the blood pressure is elevated.

Differences in the temperature of our face in different parts of the face can also indicate other diseases. For example, diabetes can be recognized by the face.

However, temperature differences that indicate diseases cannot be detected with your own eyes. Chinese researchers used temperature models to help with the interpretation.

Usual photos and images taken with a thermal camera helped here. They were combined with artificial intelligence trained on abundant data.

It learned from facial thermal patterns. Artificial intelligence got the name Thermo face from the researchers. He told about the technology scientific journal Cell Metabolism.

THE CHINESE had previously investigated with the help of 3d modeling of the face, what is a person’s biological age.

Biological age is closely related to many diseases. If the biological age is high, the risks of cancer and diabetes, for example, increase.

This is what the Peking University researcher who conducted the study says Jing-Dong Hanwho wrote the report of the study in a scientific journal.

The Chinese began to wonder if the temperature of different parts of the face could predict the speed of aging and the state of health.

They used a hand-held thermal camera to record the thermal readings of the faces of more than 2,800 Chinese volunteers. Those photographed were aged 21–88.

As background material, they had ordinary photos of the same people’s annual health checks in different hospitals in 2020–2022.

In addition, the subjects were photographed in an ordinary room, the temperature of which was kept constant.

The researchers used the obtained data to train artificial intelligence. They created software that combined ordinary images with heat maps.

The team then tested the camera’s performance on 75 volunteers with no known health problems. The artificial intelligence guessed people’s ages quite well based on thermal images alone.

It was able to predict a person’s “thermal age” quite well from a person’s face, he says website Medical Express.

Nasal for example, the temperature drops with age faster than other parts of the face. Temperatures around the eyes, on the other hand, usually rise as we age.

If the subject had problems with his metabolism, it was usually visible in the temperature around the eyes.

Elevated blood pressure usually occurred together with increased cheek heat.

The blood sample, on the other hand, revealed why the temperature around the eyes and cheeks increased. One reason was that the activity of cells associated with inflammation became more active. For example, cells repaired damaged DNA.

The researchers also asked that 23 participants take part in the fitness test. They jumped rope at least 800 jumps a day, for two weeks.

The results were surprising. The rope jumpers had their “thermal age” reduced by five years, even though the training was short.

NextThe i group investigates whether thermal imaging of the face could predict sleep disorders or cardiovascular diseases.

The thermal camera still needs to be tested on different population groups.