The Reporters Without Borders 2022 World Press Freedom Index reveals the double polarization that has marked the course of this right worldwide. Asymmetries continue to be present in the different regions worldwide, many of which have seen the deterioration of the journalistic exercise. The war in Ukraine, the case of Julian Assange and the changes of government in some countries mark the balance.

Information polarization and chaos. The Reporters Without Borders 2022 World Press Freedom Index (RSF) exposes the existing disparities in the way journalism is practiced in 180 countries and territories of the world.

This year’s report highlights the asymmetries that exist between “open societies” and “despotic regimes that control their media and their platforms.” At the same time, it shows a growing “informational chaos” derived from digital spaces exempt from regularization.

The 2022 edition comes with a record of countries in a “very serious” situation for press freedom, with 12 countries in total, among which are Belarus (153), Russia (155), Burma (176), North Korea (180), Eritrea (179), Iran (178), Turkmenistan (177) and China (175).

A situation that contrasts with that of the three Nordic countries, Norway, Denmark and Sweden, in which “freedom of expression is realized in all its splendor”.

Disparities at the regional level

The complex panorama of the world press can be seen more particularly in the different regions.

According to the report, the situation in the Middle East is one of the most worrying. Several journalists have died exercising their profession in countries such as Lebanon or Yemen, ranked 130 and 169 respectively.

A situation to which are added the threats on the Internet and the attacks that reporters have had to face.

In this region, Palestinian journalists are especially vulnerable, two were killed in the military offensive by Israel in the Gaza Strip. In Iran, conditions for press freedom have also worsened due to an increase in arrests, convictions and journalists imprisoned in poor conditions.

Press freedom in the Asia-Pacific region was also undermined. Reporters Without Borders highlights two events: the Military coup in Myanmar and Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. Two milestones that led to further persecution of journalists.

The area is marked by the claim of certain governments to control all information, such as North Korea, in last place in the rating, and China, in position 175.

Regimes considered to be more democratic are not exempt from the violation of said right. This is the case of India (150), Sri Lanka (146) or the Philippines (147) where the pressure on journalists is expanding.

Are journalists in the world safe? © Graphic studio, France 24

Africa, meanwhile, is full of contrasts. The document highlights the case of Senegal (73) or South Africa (35) as places where progress has been made in the care of this right. But it is a very different balance that is experienced in other countries, especially in the Sahel, such as Mali (111) and Benin (121), where the safety of journalists has deteriorated.

North Africa has experienced a significant setback. “It has never been so worrying,” says RSF. This, above all, in countries like Algeria (134), Morocco (151) and Libya (143).

The report realizes that “the right to information has been further harmed by the profusion of repressive laws that penalize journalism on the Internet. In turn, the proliferation of rumours, propaganda and misinformation have weakened journalism and access to quality information”.

However, they highlight the appearance of “coalitions of investigative journalists”; a fact that has allowed us to advance a few steps towards improving freedom of expression in the region.

Censorship and persecution: the balance of Latin America

“In almost the entire continent, journalists carry out their informative work in an environment that is increasingly deteriorated and toxic,” says RSF.

An environment in which economic difficulties, access to information, attacks, defamation campaigns and mistrust of journalism grow.

Countries such as Brazil (111), Cuba (173), Venezuela (148), Nicaragua (160) and El Salvador (112) stand out, where the media have been increasingly stigmatized by the rhetoric of governments.

Mexico is the country with the most reported deaths of journalists. Armando Linares was one of those killed after being shot several times at his home. Photo from March 16, 2022. © Ivan Villanueva / EFE

The case of Nicaragua is one of the most worrying. After descending 39 positions, the country ranks 160. A fall that is explained by the persecution of journalists by the Government of Daniel Ortega.

Beside him is the case of The Saviorin position 112. This is due to President Nayib Bukele’s threats to journalists “critical of his administration, thus creating the image of a press that is the enemy of the people.”

Finally, it’s Mexicothe country with the most reported deaths of journalists.

The violation of press freedom, another edge of the war in Ukraine

A milestone that adds to the landscape of press freedom today is the war in Ukraine. This has led to the murder of reporters and “unprecedented” censorship, according to the report.

Since the Russian invasion began in February, at least five journalists have been killed on Ukrainian soil. In Russia itself, the media and journalists have also been affected.

“Power has assumed total control of information, establishing a growing war censorship, blocking the media and hunting down critical journalists, pushing them into massive exile,” the report reads.

This also reports that the situation in that country had already been deteriorating since 2021 with the Foreign Agents Law “and the persecutions linked to the coverage of the opponent Alexei Navalny, currently in prison.”

Europe: a panorama marked by the pandemic and the Assange case

Europe is a disparate scenario in terms of press freedom. Norway takes first place, however, There are several events that have weakened this right in different countries of the continent.

That is the case of the murders of two journalists in Greece and the Netherlands. To which are added two others perpetrated in 2020 in Malta and Slovakia.

The pandemic, as in other regions, has marked the balance. This, because in the demonstrations against the sanitary measures, reports of physical aggression were presented in countries that are in the first 60 positions of the rating, such as France, Germany and Italy.

For Reporters Without Borders, an extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange would set a “dangerous” precedent for press freedom. © Olivier Hoslet / EFE

In case of Julian Assange, has become a milestone. “RSF has fought without quarter during this period so that the case of Julian Assange does not set a dangerous precedent for all those who, like him, contribute to journalism,” the statement said.

According to the report, the British attempt to extradite the founder of Wikileaks to the United States would mark the path of freedom of expression in the old continent.