She ran a red light in via Cristoforo Colombo a Romeseveral times and for a long time, taking advantage of one damaged license plate. L’60 year old motorist she got caught because her fines came to one woman resident in Northern Italy, who had never been in that area and who owned a vehicle of a different make from the one identified in the reports. Thus, the local police tracked down the perpetrator of the violations by viewing the cameras and verifying that the last letter of the license plate, a “C”, was so worn that it looked like an “L” and had led to the incorrect identification of the vehicle involved. The culprit has accumulated fines of over 700 euros and 36 points deducted on her driving licence, which was therefore suspended. Furthermore, the car was stopped pending new registration, because the license plate was found to be illegible as it lacked reflectors and had ruined characters.