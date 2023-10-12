Over 700 euros fine and 36 points removed from the driving license for a 60-year-old from Rome, but the infringements were reported to another motorist resident in Northern Italy due to her illegible license plate
She ran a red light in via Cristoforo Colombo a Romeseveral times and for a long time, taking advantage of one damaged license plate. L’60 year old motorist she got caught because her fines came to one woman resident in Northern Italy, who had never been in that area and who owned a vehicle of a different make from the one identified in the reports. Thus, the local police tracked down the perpetrator of the violations by viewing the cameras and verifying that the last letter of the license plate, a “C”, was so worn that it looked like an “L” and had led to the incorrect identification of the vehicle involved. The culprit has accumulated fines of over 700 euros and 36 points deducted on her driving licence, which was therefore suspended. Furthermore, the car was stopped pending new registration, because the license plate was found to be illegible as it lacked reflectors and had ruined characters.
What the law says
Italian law determines that the owner of a vehicle with a license plate damaged to the point of being even partially illegible is required to remedied immediately. The only solution is re-registration of the vehicle, resulting in the issue of a new license plate and single circulation and ownership document. To obtain it you must present report to the Police and return the damaged license plates, in addition to paying the charges which vary depending on the vehicle and reach up to 83.98 euros on cars. The penalties for those who drive with a damaged license plate and therefore not clearly and fully legible are double: one fine from 42 to 173 euros and the administrative detention of the vehicle for three months resulting in confiscation of the damaged license plate. In case of recidivism the law provides for confiscation of the vehicle.
