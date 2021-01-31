Near the pre-trial detention center (SIZO) “Matrosskaya Tishina” in Moscow, the arrests of participants in an unauthorized protest action began. On Sunday, January 31, reports RIA News…

Law enforcement officers lined up at the intersection of Matrosskaya Tishina and 1st Boevskaya Streets. The protesters first gathered at the intersection, and then began to approach closer to law enforcement officers. Then two OMON groups moved out and two buses drove out. The crowd retreated, and arrests began.

Earlier it was reported that the police detained in Moscow the wife of Alexei Navalny (is the founder of the non-profit organization Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of persons performing the functions of a foreign agent) Julia.

On January 31, in various cities of Russia, unauthorized rallies are held in support of Alexei Navalny, who was arrested on January 18 on charges of repeated violations of the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case.