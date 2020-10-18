Law enforcement agencies began to detain participants in an unauthorized protest action that is taking place in Minsk on Sunday, October 18. About it RIA News reported in the press service of the Central Internal Affairs Directorate of the Minsk City Executive Committee.

The GUVD confirmed that there are already detainees, but it was difficult to name their exact number.

At the same time, the human rights center “Viasna” reported that at least three people, including a journalist, have been detained in the Belarusian capital.

Earlier it was reported that on the eve of the protest in Minsk, a column of military equipment and transport vehicles was sent to the Independence Palace, which is the residence of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Several metro stations were also closed in the city center.

Since August, mass protests have continued in Belarus over the official results of the presidential elections, according to which Alexander Lukashenko, who ran for a sixth term, received 80 percent of the vote. The first shares were violently accelerated. A criminal case was opened for an attempt to seize power in connection with the creation of the Opposition Coordination Council. On October 12, the Belarusian Interior Ministry threatened to use military weapons against the protesters to maintain order on the streets of Minsk. The first deputy head of the department, Gennady Kazakevich, said that the protest actions had become extremely radical.