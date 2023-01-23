The FSB showed a video of the detention of a man who was preparing a terrorist attack in the Caucasus at the direction of Ukraine

The detention by the FSB of a Russian citizen who planned sabotage in the Caucasus on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services was caught on video. Post publishes RIA News with reference to the TsOS FSB.

The footage shows how the security forces run out of the car and put a man in a black jacket walking down the street on the ground, after which they put handcuffs on him and take him for interrogation.

The man, who had the call sign “Alejandro”, confessed and pleaded guilty. According to him, he was supposed to commit a terrorist attack against police officers in the North Caucasus Federal District.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Preparation for the commission of a terrorist act by a group of persons”). During a search of the detainee’s house, law enforcement officers seized prepared means of terror.