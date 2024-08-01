Wolf: Head of Voentorg Detained in Case of ₽400 Million Theft from Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has opened a criminal case on the theft of a large sum of money by the management and employees of Voentorg during the execution of state contracts for the needs of the Russian Ministry of Defense. This was reported on the night of August 1 by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

According to the investigation, in 2019, the head and employees of Voentorg, along with accomplices, while in Moscow, the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, Stavropol Krai, Pskov Oblast and other regions, entered into a criminal conspiracy aimed at stealing funds from the Russian defense department.

The amount of damage exceeds 400 million rubles

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the accomplices, having united into a criminal group, in 2019 concluded government contracts for the supply of “Army toiletry bags” worth about 625 million rubles.

From December 2019 to December 2022, they purchased products from manufacturing companies through organizations controlled by them, the beneficiary of which was a 41-year-old entrepreneur from North Ossetia. After that, they sold the goods to the Ministry of Defense, “economically unreasonably increasing the price of the goods by more than 400 million rubles.”

The head of Voentorg has been detained

Security forces conducted 64 searches in the homes of the leadership and employees of the Russian Ministry of Defense, as well as in non-residential premises of Voentorg and a number of companies in the Moscow region, Krasnodar and Stavropol territories, North Ossetia and the city of Pskov.

Documents, electronic media, mobile phones and other items were seized. More than 30 witnesses were questioned.

Currently, the head of Voentorg and the beneficiary of the controlled organizations have been detained and taken to the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. They have been charged under Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code (fraud as part of an organized group or on an especially large scale). They could face up to ten years in prison.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ statement does not provide the name of the head of Voentorg. Since 2012, the company’s CEO has been Vladimir Pavlov.

Detentions of former Defense Ministry employees and contractors continue

Recently, several former employees of the Ministry of Defense and companies that work in the interests of the military department have been detained and arrested. On July 26, former Deputy Minister General of the Army Dmitry Bulgakov was taken into custody; he is an accused in a corruption case.

On July 24, it was reported that the head of the Military Construction Company of the Ministry of Defense, Andrei Belkov, had been detained. He is suspected of abuse of power in the execution of a state defense order.

On July 27, it became known that one of the former heads of the company “Oboronenergo” Mark Manukyan had been detained. He was charged under the article “Negligence”. The organization is engaged in the energy supply of the facilities of the Ministry of Defense of Russia under state contracts.