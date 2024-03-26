Deputy head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia Elena Yagodkina was detained on suspicion of corruption

Deputy head of the Federal Customs Service (FCS) of Russia Elena Yagodkina was detained in Moscow. According to the Telegram channel “112”, she is one of the key figures in the domestic customs service and the third woman in the history of Russian security forces to rise to the rank of colonel general.

Yagodkina was detained immediately after the end of the meeting of the standing commission on the collection and administration of customs and other payments, which she chairs. A search was conducted in the office of the deputy head of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation, after which she was taken for questioning to the Investigative Committee (IC).

The colonel general of the customs service is suspected of a number of corruption crimes.

Photo: Kirill Kallinikov / RIA Novosti

How clarified RBC's source in law enforcement agencies, the claims of investigative agencies relate to the period from 2011 to 2019. At this time, Yagodkina worked in the Main Directorate of Federal Customs Revenue and Tariff Regulation (GUFTDITR) of the FCS.

According to the publication’s interlocutor, the investigation had complaints about working with product range codes when calculating customs duties.

Any product has these codes, the codes of some goods are difficult to determine unambiguously, and there are “forks” in customs payments – for one group of goods the payment is 5 percent, for another – 15 percent, and at this point a corruption component arises law enforcement source

The source added that in this case there are also a number of episodes relating to technological equipment.

Yagodkina was awarded the medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, II degree

According to information posted on website Federal Customs Service of Russia, Elena Yagodkina was born on August 20, 1975 in Novosibirsk. There she graduated from Novosibirsk State Agrarian University.

In 1997, she got a job with customs authorities. In the period from 1997 to 2011, she worked her way up from inspector of the customs payments department of the Novosibirsk customs to deputy head of the department – head of the Federal Customs Revenue Service of the Central Customs Directorate of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation.

Photo: Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

In the summer of 2011, Yagodkina became the first deputy head of the GUFTDiTR, and in the winter of 2018 she headed this department. In September 2019, she was appointed to the position of Deputy Head of the Federal Customs Service.

In addition, Yagodkina was awarded the medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, II degree.