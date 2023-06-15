The Ministry of Internal Affairs detained four people as part of an operation to eliminate an online drug market in Astrakhan

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs conducted a special operation to liquidate an online drug market in Astrakhan, and four suspects of drug distribution in the region were detained. The operational video was provided to Lente.ru by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The footage shows how the operatives surround the car of the alleged criminals, break the window in it, and then pull the drug dealers out of the car, throwing them on the pavement. During the interview, one of the men admitted that he worked in a shady store for only a week.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported the arrest of the alleged organizer of the drug market, the operator and two couriers. During searches in their homes, the police found and seized bundles of methadone and mephedrone prepared for sale. The men were charged with drug trafficking.