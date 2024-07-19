Former Commander of the 58th Army Major General Popov appealed against house arrest

The former commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov, has challenged the term of his house arrest. He was arrested in May on suspicion of embezzlement by fraud with damage on an especially large scale. The investigation believes that Popov stole metal structures worth several tens of millions of rubles.

The general’s defense stated that the court set the arrest period on its own

Popov’s lawyer Sergei Buinovsky told in a conversation with TASSthat the term of house arrest set by the military court was appealed. The general, who was released from the pretrial detention center, did not challenge the mitigation of the preventive measure.

“We agree with the change of the preventive measure for Ivan Ivanovich, but we do not agree with the extension of this term, since the investigator did not declare the extension term,” the lawyer explained. According to him, the court actually independently set such a term, which contradicts the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.

Photo: Evgeny Razumny / Kommersant

As previously reported, the general will be kept under house arrest in one of the Moscow apartments, which belongs to his relatives.

The general is accused of embezzlement in the amount of more than 100 million rubles

The former commander of the 58th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces was arrested in May. He was charged with theft by fraud causing damage on an especially large scale.

Investigators believe that Popov stole metal structures that were intended for the construction of defensive structures in the Zaporizhia region. The amount of damage is estimated at more than 100 million rubles.

At the court hearings, Popov denied all charges and spoke about military actions in the special military operation zone. “I have nothing to my name except debts and loans. I believe that arrest and detention is an extremely unpleasant and undeserved measure of suppression of my freedom and its limitation,” he said.

In mid-July, Popov was transferred to house arrest until October 11.