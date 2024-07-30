During a search of General Dmitry Bulgakov, paintings of him, Shoigu and Ivanov were found

Searches were conducted at the residences of former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Dmitry Bulgakov, who was arrested on charges of corruption. During the investigation, law enforcement officers found paintings at the home of the army general, which depicted former head of the defense department Sergei Shoigu and his deputies as nobles and revolutionaries.

Photos of the paintings have appeared online. One of them depicts Bulgakov himself in the uniform of an officer from the war of 1812, while the other depicts Shoigu together with Defense Ministry officials. One of the paintings is based on “The Council at Fili” by artist Alexei Kivshenko. In it, the former Russian Defense Minister and current Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation is depicted as Russian commander Mikhail Kutuzov. Shoigu’s former deputy Ruslan Tsalikov is depicted as General Mikhail Barclay de Tolly. The painting also features former deputy defense ministers Timur Ivanov, Tatyana Shevtsova, and other officials.

Photo: Telegram channel Mash

On another canvas, in addition to Shoigu, Tsalikov, Ivanov and Shevtsova, against the backdrop of a machine gun cart and banners in the uniform of red commanders and commissars captured former deputy ministers of defense, Colonel General Yuri Sadovenko, retired army general Nikolai Pankov, army general Pavel Popov, head of Roscosmos Yuri Borisov, current deputy minister of defense, Colonel General Alexander Fomin, and chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

According to Telegram-channel “Spy Dossier”, there was no cash, expensive fur coats or jewelry in Bulgakov’s apartment or private home, only a collection of awards and unusual paintings. It is also reported that expensive Italian dressing tables could have been taken from the apartment on the eve of the searches.

Photo: Telegram channel Mash

Hero of Russia star and over 70 medals found in Bulgakov’s house

According to the director of the Association of Phalerist Collectors “True Friends of Phaleristics”, retired Colonel of Justice Sergei Bychkov, during the searches, investigators found a large number of orders and medals at Bulgakov’s. Most of them are departmental awards.

Official state orders and titles: the star of the Hero of the Russian Federation, three orders “For Merit to the Fatherland” of the second, third and fourth degrees. With a red ribbon and a yellow stripe – this is the Order of Alexander Nevsky, a state award of the Russian Federation Sergey BychkovDirector of the Association of Phalerist Collectors “True Friends of Phaleristics”

In total, more than 70 awards were found in the general’s house. Among them were the Order of Military Merit, the Order of Honor, and the Soviet Order of Service to the Motherland in the Armed Forces of the USSR, third degree. Also in Bulgakov’s home was the badge of “Honored Military Specialist”, the Suvorov and Zhukov prizes.

“Also medals: ‘60 years of the Armed Forces’, ‘70 years of the Armed Forces’, ‘850th anniversary of Moscow’, departmental awards of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, of which there are currently more than 150,” the specialist said, adding that many of these medals are one-time, but some were still valid.

In conclusion, the phalerist noted that among the medals found on Bulgakov were awards from various branches of the military, which were allowed to be awarded to representatives of other departments for assistance and cooperation.

Bulgakov earned more than 15 million rubles, and three plots of land were registered in his wife’s name

Bulgakov served as Deputy Minister of Defense from 2008 to 2022. In the army, he was responsible for providing troops. On July 26, it became known that the general had been detained and arrested in a corruption case. He was suspected of embezzlement, kickbacks, and substituting meat for soldiers.

It is assumed that Bulgakov acted in the interests of the Gryazinsky Food Plant. Under the general, a system of delivering low-quality food to the troops at inflated prices was created: beef was replaced by pork and chicken, and the energy value of rations was inflated. According to the investigation, nine million rations were delivered to the army in this way. The amount of damage in the Bulgakov criminal case amounted to 1.3 billion rubles.

According to the latest published declaration, the high-ranking military man earned 15.2 million rubles in 2018. At the same time, most of the property was registered to his wife, who earned only 226 thousand rubles that year. Together with her, he owns an apartment of over 109 square meters.

Three land plots with a total area of ​​almost 3,000 square meters are also registered in the name of the wife. But one of them contains a residential building with an area of ​​620 square meters. A foreign car Lexus is also registered in the name of the wife.

An analysis of data for other years shows that several years after starting work at the Ministry of Defense, in 2010-2011, Bulgakov recorded a sharp increase in income. In 2009, his total annual income was 1,648,710 rubles, in 2010 – 9,495,705 rubles, and in 2011 – 18,147,933 rubles.