The FSB showed a video of the detention of a Russian who printed 25 million counterfeit rubles. Posted by RIA News.

The footage shows how security forces enter the defendant’s house, put him face down on the floor and put on handcuffs. Then seized piles of five thousandth bills and equipment for their production are shown.

Earlier it became known that in Belgorod they caught a man who printed 25 million rubles and planned to sell them. The man bought equipment for making counterfeit money and printed five thousandth banknotes in his house in the village of Nizhny Olshanets. It is noted that he applied the protective tape using special equipment, and for the watermark he came up with a home-made machine.

In fact, a case was initiated under Article 186 (“Manufacture, storage, transportation or sale of counterfeit money or securities”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The Russian faces up to 12 years in prison.