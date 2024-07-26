Former Deputy Defense Minister General Bulgakov Detained in Corruption Case

Former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia, General of the Army Dmitry Bulgakov, has been detained in a corruption case, the FSB Public Relations Center reported on July 26. At the request of the investigation, he has already been arrested and sent to the Moscow Butyrka pretrial detention center.

Bulgakov served as deputy defense minister for 14 years and was removed from office just three days after the start of partial mobilization in 2022.

The investigation into the general could have lasted two years

The FSB reported on Friday that Bulgakov had been sent to a detention facility “as part of a criminal case of a corruption nature.” The case is being investigated jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Investigative Committee.

They added that at the moment, investigative actions and operational measures are being carried out to establish the causes and conditions that “contributed to Bulgakov’s illegal activities.”

Photo: Alexander Galperin / RIA Novosti

It is approvedthat operational work on Bulgakov had been underway since 2022. Previously, he had been repeatedly summoned as a witness in a number of corruption cases in the Ministry of Defense.

Bulgakov may have inflated the price for purchasing fuel for the army

The general was relieved of his post as Deputy Minister of Defense on September 24, 2022, “in connection with his transfer to another job.” In the military department, he was responsible for the logistics of the troops. He was replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev. Bulgakov was appointed Inspector General of the Office of Inspectors General of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

At the time, State Duma Defense Committee member Viktor Zavarzin called the decision justified. According to the MP, Bulgakov could have been removed from office due to his age, but Zavarzin could not name the real motives for the personnel changes. “He went through school, he is a real career military man. He did a lot, a lot in Syria. But in general, we need to take this calmly. There is progress, younger people are being appointed,” the MP assumed.

Telegram channel “VChK-OGPU” (recognized as a foreign agent by the Russian Ministry of Justice) soon after this noted that Bulgakov’s removal coincided with the fact that during the Prosecutor General’s Office’s inspection following a letter from the State Duma Committees on Defense and on Combating Corruption, “new episodes of large-scale thefts along the line of the Ministry of Defense’s rear” were allegedly discovered. In particular, it is alleged that there was an unjustified twofold increase in prices for fuel purchases, which the deputy minister could have provided by purchasing fuel and lubricants from a single supplier through closed procedures, and instead of a fixed price, a formula for calculating it was used without specific rules. According to the channel’s calculations, the amount of payments could have been inflated by 60 billion rubles.

In addition, after Bulgakov’s arrest, the “Military Informant” channel statedthat now he “can be asked where one and a half million sets of military uniforms disappeared from warehouses in the fall of 2022.” Lieutenant General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, then reported the disappearance of clothing for mobilized personnel from personnel reception points.

And the source of RIA Novosti will soon statedthat Bulgakov created a system for supplying troops with low-quality food at inflated prices, including in the conditions of the SVO. In this way, he lobbied for the interests of the Gryazinsky Food Plant from the Lipetsk Region. He allegedly received kickbacks from the enterprise. The Investigative Committee of Russia has already opened a case against the management of the plant under the article on the appropriation of someone else’s property on an especially large scale.

Bulgakov became Hero of Russia for organizing the operation in Syria

Bulgakov is 69 years old. Was born in the Kursk region, graduated from the Volsk Higher Military School of Logistics and the Military Academy of Logistics and Transport, in 1996 – the Military Academy of the General Staff. Served in the rear of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. He became Deputy Minister of Defense in 2008. He has the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, the Order of Military Merit, the Order of Honor, and the Order of Alexander Nevsky.

Photo: Gleb Shchelkunov / Kommersant

He received the title of Hero of Russia in 2016. At that time, he and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov were awarded the title of Hero of Russia for organizing an operation in Syria to supply the Russian Khmeimim airbase, thanks to which, according to Kommersant’s sources, the problem with the logistical support of the base’s personnel was solved.

That same year, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine charged him with encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of the country, as well as with planning and waging an aggressive war. A year later, he and other deputy ministers of defense of the Russian Federation were summoned for questioning and put on the wanted list. “The investigation established that in February-March 2014 (…) the said officials, through threats and bribery, persuaded servicemen of the Ukrainian Navy Command to commit high treason,” the prosecutor’s office claimed.

In 2020, during a fire at military warehouses near Ryazan, Dmitry Bulgakov personally entered the emergency area on a fire tank to assess the situation. And in 2022, he announced that Russia would begin work on restoring military monuments that were dismantled in neighboring countries.