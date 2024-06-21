Ex-president of AFK Sistema Novitsky detained in an economic case

Former president of the Sistema holding company Evgeny Novitsky was detained in Moscow in connection with an investigation into a criminal case of an economic nature. Source TASS Law enforcement agencies clarified that before the arrest, security forces inspected the businessman’s home.

By data RBC, Novitsky’s name appeared in the case file of the former owner of the leasing company Transfin-M and the transport company SG-Trans, Alexei Taicher, who was arrested on Thursday, June 20.

The reason for Novitsky’s detention and his procedural status are unknown

Novitsky, whom the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) called the treasurer of the Solntsevo organized crime group (OCG), was detained at his home on the evening of June 20. “The detention is related to the investigation of a criminal case of an economic nature,” the TASS interlocutor said, without specifying the reason and the procedural status of the billionaire.

Photo: Valery Levitin / Kommersant

Baza, in turn, clarifiesthat Novitsky was detained by employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB), and then taken for interrogation.

Novitsky’s name appeared in the case of the ex-owner of Transfin-M Teicher

The name of the former president of AFK Sistema is in the materials of the criminal case of the ex-owner of Transfin-M Alexei Taicher, who was detained on June 18 on suspicion of fraud on an especially large scale (Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation). During the investigation, it was revealed that the companies Transfin-M and Railstream entered into four fictitious loan agreements for 937.5 million rubles. According to the investigation, the accomplices, including Teicher, did not intend to fulfill the terms of the agreement and return the funds. The businessman denies the theft of funds, explaining that they were used to pay off the obligations of the Transfin-M company.

Together with Taicher, five more people were detained in the same case, among them members of the board of directors of Transfin-M Alexander Goland and Ivan Blagodatskikh. “Kommersant” called their possible buyers of the company after Teicher exits its capital in the winter of 2024.

Novitsky was called the treasurer of the Solntsevskaya organized crime group and a ruble billionaire

Summer 1997 in Geneva, Switzerland took place trial in the case of Sergei Mikhailov, accused of organizing a criminal group. As part of this process, FBI officer Robert Levinson, interrogated in Miami, spoke about the structure of the Solntsevskaya organized crime group and its role in the criminal world of Russia and other countries.

The structure of the organization includes the criminal treasury, which controls the common fund. An FBI employee named three Solntsevo treasurers: Leonid Orlov, Evgeniy Novitsky and Sergei Ferronsky “Kommersant”

As of 2011, Finance magazine assessed Novitsky’s capital is 440 million dollars, or 13.4 billion rubles. It is known that in the 2010s, the former top manager of AFK Sistema bought up NPF Zerich, Ural Financial House, Mechel Fund, First National Pension Fund and NPF metallurgists with assets of 30 billion rubles, however in June 2016, the Central Bank deprived their licenses for violating pension legislation.