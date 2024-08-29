Son of Detained Former Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Popov Sold Military Equipment for Two Years

General Pavel Popov’s son Roman sold military equipment on the Internet. Popov Sr., who held the post of Deputy Minister of Defense, was arrested on suspicion of fraud. According to the investigation, he enriched himself by building the Patriot Park and also forced employees to work on his site for free.

Roman Popov sold military equipment for two years

According to information ShotRoman Popov sold military equipment online from 2018 to 2020: uniforms, shoes, backpacks, and Ops-Core helmets. The publication reports that in just two years, Popov Jr. managed to sell at least 24 items.

It is known that Roman Popov was the founder and owner of the Khimki Karate Federation since 2020, but later left the business. The son of a Defense Ministry general was born in 1980 in the German city of Weimar. There, his father served in the military as part of a group of Soviet troops in Germany.

Photo: Sergey Averin / RIA Novosti

The son of the former deputy minister of defense was found to own a 110-meter apartment in Khimki, the value of which is estimated at approximately 35 million rubles.

How reports Mash, his father owns a 2,400-square-meter plot of land in a prestigious Moscow region village, an apartment in Krasnodar Krai, and a fleet of foreign cars worth approximately 8 million rubles.

The investigation believes that Popov registered part of his property in the name of family members – these are apartments in prestigious Moscow districts, the region and in the south of Russia. The total value of the real estate is estimated at more than 500 million rubles.

General Popov accused of embezzlement during construction of Patriot Park

According to the investigation, General Popov enriched himself in 2021-2024 by building the military-patriotic park “Patriot”: he was responsible for the development and maintenance of the institution. It is assumed that Popov used building materials intended for the park at his dacha, and also forced Patriot employees to work for free on his site.

After the construction of the house was completed, investigators believe that Popov continued to provide technical and economic maintenance for his plot of land, which covered an area of ​​about three hectares, at the expense of the park.

At present, Popov has been brought to court under the escort of the Russian National Guard special forces to decide on his arrest.