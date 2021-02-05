Russia announced on Friday February 5 the expulsion of German, Polish and Swedish diplomats. They are accused of participating in demonstrations “illegal” in support of the opponent Alexeï Navalny, sentenced Tuesday to three and a half years in prison at the end of January. The Foreign Ministry has ruled to “such actions unacceptable and incompatible with their diplomatic status “.

“The Russian side expects that in the future the diplomatic missions of the Kingdom of Sweden, the Republic of Poland and the Federal Republic of Germany and their staff will scrupulously respect the standards of international law”, she continued. This announcement comes on the day of the visit to Russia of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borell. The latter had estimated, a few hours earlier, that relations with Moscow were at “lower” due to the poisoning and imprisonment of Alexey Navalny.

Sweden ruled, Friday, “completely unfounded” Moscow’s decision to expel one of its diplomats, explaining that he was at this demonstration as “observer”, as part of his duties. “The German diplomat in question was only fulfilling his duty under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to obtain information by legal means on the development of the situation on the ground, explained for his part the German Minister of Foreign Affairs. If the Russian Federation does not reconsider this measure, it will not go unanswered. “

The German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, also blasted “unjustified expulsion”. This decision shows “an additional facet of what is currently happening in Russia and which has little to do with the rule of law“she said at a joint press conference with Emmanuel Macron. The French president said to himself “totally online and united [avec l’Allemagne] on what is happening in Russia “.