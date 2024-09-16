Russian actor Tkachuk faces two drug-related criminal cases

Two criminal cases have been opened against the star of the TV series “The King and the Jester” Yevgeny Tkachuk – under Articles 229.1 (“Smuggling of narcotics”) and 228 (“Illegal storage of narcotics”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In both cases, he is charged with significant quantities of prohibited substances. It is reportedthat the cases are being handled by the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Transport in the Northwestern Federal District. They stated that they could “neither confirm nor deny” the fact that cases had been initiated.

Mother of actor caught with drugs reportedthat he was at home, he was released on bail.

The star of the TV series “The King and the Jester” was detained at the St. Petersburg airport while flying to Tbilisi

On September 15, it became known that Yevgeny Tkachuk was detained at night at Pulkovo Airport. He was stopped during a pre-flight inspection – airport employees found a smoking pipe and a package with an unknown substance on him. The package was at the bottom of the actor’s bag. The actor could not explain its contents, so he was detained, and the package was sent for examination.

Evgeniy Tkachuk Still: TV series “The King and the Jester”

Expertise showedthat the substance was hashish weighing four grams. Initially, an administrative protocol was drawn up against the artist, after which releasedIt is also alleged that he was forced to sign a pledge not to leave the area.

Footage of Tkachuk’s arrest has also appeared. The posted video shows the 40-year-old artist accompanied by police officers.

Tkachuk played in dozens of films and created a theater with horses

Evgeny Tkachuk is a graduate of GITIS, worked at the Moscow Theater for Young Spectators and the State Theater of Nations. He has dozens of roles in theater and cinema. The first was in 2004 in the TV series “Moscow Saga”, where Tkachuk played a member of the Hitler Youth. The actor gained the greatest fame thanks to his roles in the films “Alien”, “Quiet Flows the Don” (2015), “How Vitka Chesnok Took Lyokha Shtyr to the Nursing Home”, and the TV series “The Life and Adventures of Mishka Yaponchik”.

Tkachuk also played the role of the Jester in the recent TV series “The King and the Jester”. In addition, he is the founder of the private equestrian drama theater “Veleso” in the Leningrad region, in whose performances horses perform together with professional actors. It is reportedthat the day before the attempted flight and detention he was at an event called “Prirodnik” organized by the theater. There statedthat they know nothing about the situation with the actor.