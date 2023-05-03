It has now been ten years since the murder of Nicoletta Figini, a rebus that the investigators, despite very refined investigations, have never managed to dissolve.

In the night between 18 and 19 July 2013, Mrs. Figini, 55, was tied up and killed in her elegant home in via Ramazzini, in Milan. The next morning, the maid, opening the front door, found herself faced with a gruesome scene: the woman’s body, covered only by a white nightgown, had been immobilized with tools of all sorts: sheets, tapes , BDSM harnesses and even USB cables. The house was upside down, yet the crime scene didn’t lend itself to the simplest interpretation, that of the robbery. The fury on the poor woman, the complex knots and the imaginative ligatures seemed the result of a more tangled design. As if that weren’t enough, jewels of great value were found in the house which had not been stolen, bottles of heroin which clashed with the idea that Figini gave of herself, that of a lady of “good Milan”, as well as hundreds of tools and objects typical of erotic bondage practices.

Nicoletta Figini had few friends. Each of them remembers her in their own way: unsuspecting or addicted, always cheerful or very depressed, quiet or scared, courageous or intimidated, autonomous or independent, angry or in love. Is it possible that no one had any idea who Nicoletta Figini really was? I tried to reconstruct it, sifting through the papers, pages and pages, documents, minutes, summary information, technical reports. I searched in every text message, in every testimony, the missing piece, that of the truth. The Figini case, however, still remains an unsolved mystery.

We tell about it in the next episode of Detectives, which will be broadcast on Saturday 6 May on Raidue, at 10.30 pm. The program is conducted by the well-known journalist Giuseppe Rinaldi, directed by Fabrizio Berruti De Villa, and is produced by RAI and Verve Media Company, in collaboration with the State Police.

I am the author of this episode and, after having crossed Italy, knocked on closed doors, telephoned those who wanted to forget about Nicoletta Figini, I managed to gather important testimonies. During a close dialogue, Giuseppe Rinaldi and Marco De Nunzio – today the manager of the Anti-Crime Department at the Monza Police Headquarters, then head of the Milan mobile team, which dealt with the case – retrace every detail of the meticulous investigations carried out by the investigators. The killer’s DNA is known – as will be discovered during the episode – but no subject yet corresponds to it. The leads followed were many and disturbing: one is passionate, the other is linked to drug dealing, yet another led to the arrest of a pedophile, then there is the one linked to the sadomasochistic scene and another lead which led the investigators to Ukraine. Two experts – one of climbing and the other of sadomasochistic practices – analyze the elements of the case according to their perspective and try to provide an identikit of the killer.

The tragic death of Nicoletta Figini leads us to reflect on a Milan marked by a sense of failure and a desire for profit, a city in which double and triple lives proliferate, often unhappy, dissatisfied, on the margins of legality, a Milan that from 2013 to today Maybe it hasn’t changed that much. An unsolved case that enlivens old questions but also opens up new questions which, uniting in a single voice, loudly sing the final request: justice done!

Anna Giurickovic Dato