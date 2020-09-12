The Chinese media has now come down on Sinajori amidst heavy tension in Ladakh. China has called 5 Indian youths who have wandered through the dense forests of Arunachal Pradesh into the Chinese territory. Hu Shijin, editor of the Chinese government newspaper Global Times, said that all five were members of the Indian Intelligence Organization and described themselves as hunters. They claimed that these Indian nationals had entered Shannan province to spy.Global Times editor Hu Shijin said, ‘As far as I know, 5 Indian spy teams were under the guise of hunters and they crossed the Line of Actual Control to spy on China’s Shannan Prefecture in Tibet. He has been detained by the Chinese side. They have been warned and educated. He will be released soon. ‘

Let me tell you that for many days China did not believe that these Indian citizens are in its possession. After pressure from India, the PLA responded and said that they would be released soon. Explain that 5 out of 7 people hunted in the forest near the Indo-China border in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh were abducted by the Chinese army. In his Facebook post, a person named Prakash Ringling had first attracted the attention of the missing boys.

Ringling pointed out that the India-China border is not well demarcated. In such a situation, we move forward a lot. We do not know which side we are on. Ringling said, “Sometimes people leave and the PLA one leaves.” Ringling’s brother Prasad is also among those who were abducted by the PLA. He has recently passed the high school examination. Apart from this, his cousins ​​Tanu Bakar, Garu Diri, Dongtu Abia and Toch Singkam were also taken away by the Chinese army.



It is being told that 5 youths from Arunachal Pradesh may return home on Saturday. Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju said that Chinese military officials have confirmed their consent to hand over the youths to India. Reports of disappearance of people and aircraft are often reported in the mountainous forests of Arunachal Pradesh. Last year, an Indian Air Force ship went missing in these hilly forests and a few days ago a group of youths from Nacho village of the state also went missing in these forests.

The group went hunting in the deserted forest. Only two of these were returned. The relatives of the missing youth said that the border is not properly demarcated. Because of this, they do not know which side they are on and they move a lot. It is only after this that the Chinese army takes them into custody. The same thing happened that day with 5 youths missing from the mountain forests of Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. However, after continuous efforts of his family, refusal of China and confirmation of India, finally the five missing youth will be able to return home on Saturday.