Jerome Charyn is back, who signs a superb comic book, New York Cannibals, with François Boucq, and the breathtaking Notice of extreme cold, which testifies that the master has lost none of his talent. Set in 1989, at the time when the collapse of the USSR was preparing, we find for the 12th time Isaac Sidel, the earthy and henauristic antihero discovered in Zyeux-Bleus in 1975. In the winter of his life, Isaac, the New York cop with iconoclastic methods, “Don Quixote with a Glock as a spear”, unexpectedly finds himself president of the United States after the eviction for embezzlement of the incumbent. Haunted by Lincoln – and by Roosevelt – he will make decisions that sow panic at the head of the Democratic Party and the world of Wall Street. It is because his project is quite simply to eradicate poverty, to help the underprivileged and, for this purpose, to make the rich pay. It will be understood that the former police commissioner, former popular mayor of New York, suddenly becomes the man to kill. By legal means that are not repugnant to his political enemies or his closest collaborators. Isaac, Glock in the belt, prisoner of “The great white prison”, as under house arrest, resists. The worst is yet to come. An occult group of bankers is launching bets from Basel on the date of his death. Here is Isaac turned into a target, surrounded by traitors and enemies old and modern, not knowing who to trust.

A jungle of picturesque characters

But make no mistake about it. Notice of extreme cold is much more than a well-constructed thriller. The ultimate adventure of the “Big Guy” is an apotheosis. We find there everything that made the salt of the previous ones. A formidable painting of a New York which changes only to better remain itself, a jungle of more picturesque characters, in the bad or the good, the ones than the others, a vision of America with eminently current resonances, a writing of which Pennac already indicated the “Heady music”. And, above all, a humor that goes from Rabelais to Hasek, from earthiness to derision, from derision to darkness, which shows Charyn’s filiation with a Jewish tradition nourished by spiritualism and picaresque, where s’ constantly confront morality and cynicism, that of Samuel Ornitz and Saul Bellow. That Charyn rightly prefaced the reissue of Monsieur Gros Bidon of the first and that it evokes the Bellow of Adventures of Augie March in his latest work is certainly no accident. A delight !