The new ones arrive from Famitsu Japanese charts relating to hardware and software sales in the Land of the Rising Sun but little changes compared to the previous week, with Detective Pikachu: The Return still in first place And Nintendo Switch which in fact dominates both charts.

There were no huge caliber releases in the week in question, at least as far as the standard tastes of the Japanese public are concerned, so the top ten software is not too surprising, once again showing Detective Pikachu: Returning to the top, followed by Pikmin 4 and then The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch.

So let’s see the top ten best-selling games in Japan from 9 to 15 October 2023: