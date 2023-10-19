The new ones arrive from Famitsu Japanese charts relating to hardware and software sales in the Land of the Rising Sun but little changes compared to the previous week, with Detective Pikachu: The Return still in first place And Nintendo Switch which in fact dominates both charts.
There were no huge caliber releases in the week in question, at least as far as the standard tastes of the Japanese public are concerned, so the top ten software is not too surprising, once again showing Detective Pikachu: Returning to the top, followed by Pikmin 4 and then The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch.
So let’s see the top ten best-selling games in Japan from 9 to 15 October 2023:
- [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 16,248 (101,887)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 14,114 (912,398)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 13,443 (43,710)
- [NSW] Rear Sekai (Bushiroad Games, 10/12/23) – 6,464 (New)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,381 (5,157,822)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,253 (5,514,955)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,898 (3,286,698)
- [NSW] River City: Rival Showdown (Arc System Works, 10/12/23) – 5,722
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 07/12/18) – 4,566 (5,304,914)
- [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 4,557 (27,046)
Nintendo Switch continues to tear up the competition in Japan
As usual, next to the weekly data, the total sales so far are reported in brackets. The only new entry tracked is Rear Sekai in fourth position, by Bushiroad Games, but all the games in the ranking are for Nintendo Switch, once again.
Hardware ranking from 9 to 15 October 2023:
- Switch OLED Model – 34,471 (5,832,653)
- PlayStation 5 – 18,565 (3,920,351)
- Switches – 5,170 (19,571,417)
- Switch Lite – 4,828 (5,522,561)
- PlayStation 4 – 2,054 (7,900,950)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,144 (588,041)
- Xbox Series
- Xbox Series S – 477 (289,738)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 85 (1,192,508)
Also on this front we are witnessing the absolute dominance of Nintendo Switch which continues to sell impressive quantities of consoles, whether or not it is close to the generational transition towards the next machine.
