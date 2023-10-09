The first Detective Pikachureleased on Nintendo 3DS in 2016, turned out to be a surprise breath of fresh air within the franchise Pokémon. Although the story was quite simple, as well as its gameplay, the concept behind it made it different from any other game belonging to the Nintendo saga. Now, six years after the release of the first chapter, the investigator Pikachu is back with Detective Pikachu – The Return but something It doesn’t seem to have gone rightand we’ll tell you about it in our review.

Return to Ryme City

Since several years have passed since the previous chapter, this sequel has as a prologue a summary of what happened in the first Detective Pikachu. This allows those who are new to this spin-off to play without necessarily having to play the previous episode. The game, like its predecessor, features protagonists Tim Goodman And Pikachu, two investigators who helped stop the spread of Agent R, a drug that drives Pokémon crazy, making them aggressive. Things, after the events of the first game, seem to be back to normal in Ryme City, but some Pokémon they behave bizarrely again. Furthermore, the two investigators continued to look for clues about what happened to Harry, Tim’s father and Pikachu’s partner, disappeared for some time.

Unlike the first game, in which Agent R was introduced immediately as the central pivot of the narrative, Detective Pikachu – The Returns introduces several narrative ideas and then reveal its purpose only as the narrative proceeds. Although the way in which these elements intersect with each other is predictable, during the fifteen hours of gameplay estimated to complete the adventure, seeing the various dots join together is at least satisfying and effective. Detective Pickachu – The Return is a visual novel oriented enjoyment for a very young audience, so none of the cases are too complex to solve. Despite this, it seems that Nintendo has made a step back compared to the first chapter in this sense, simplifying further the playful structure of the experience.

The player, impersonating Tim, will be called to explore Ryme City collecting testimonies and observing some crime scenes more closely to try to solve the various mysteries who appear before him. There are also some optional side missions in which it will be possible to help people and Pokémon. Although in some cases not paying attention to some dialogues could make life slightly more difficult, for the most part clues they come show yourself to the player in a didactic manner and it is almost impossible not to find them. Detective Pikachu – The Return it does not contain real puzzles, but rather a series of testimonies to collect and keep track of.

“It has the potential, but it doesn’t apply”

Although it is not difficult to keep everything organized, in the previous chapter you could view your notes and make deductions on the second screen of the 3DS, this even during a conversation. Obviously this function it is totally absent on Nintendo Switch, which forces the player to access the menu to view them. This takes away a lot of depth from the gameplay, but the game doesn’t overlook this as most of the puzzle resolutions are more obvious than Tim or Pikachu realize.

The thing that makes this excessive simplification of the gameplay inexplicable, compared to the already accessible first chapter, is that the history veer up very mature themes with respect to the target audience. As far as iThe franchise has in the past shown Pokémon being kidnapped or mistreated, from the second half of the game’s plot we find narrative ideas that we never expected to see in a game apparently aimed at a very young audience. The title, therefore, becomes a real one videogame oxymoronwith gameplay that is truly uninspiring even for casual players, and a plot that is among the most mature in the saga.

The true sore pointas per tradition for the franchise since it landed on Nintendo Switch, however, is the technical component. The games of the saga are now theirs Despite renowned for being terribly dated titles from a graphic point of view, and Detective Pikachu – The Return does not escape what has now become a nefarious tradition. Specifically, the game it feels more like a 3DS title than the original dated 2016, which was intended for a decidedly smaller screen.

The game is pjointly lacking when it comes to facial animations: each character has two expressions, and both have nothing expressive about them, which clips any type of pathos in the most dramatic and emotional scenes. It’s difficult to get involved in the high stakes of the story when Tim has the same expression for most of the adventure.

Regardless, the graphics still turn out clean and well finishedalthough the definition is a concept totally absent in the title, and some animations are definitely above average of the titles belonging to the Pokémon franchise. However, taking into account his few merits, the technical aspect is almost entirely rejectedthis is also due to the large attention paid to videos and conversations, which makes the limits of a game even more evident it looks at least three generations old.