The trailer gives us a small glimpse of what awaits us in Detective Pikachu Returns. Apparently again we see the duo of the face of Pokémon with Tim Goodman to continue the search for his father. Of course, with new allies and new mysteries to solve.

One of the novelties of this title is that now we can make use of new Pokémon companions. In the preview we see that we can get on a Growlithe to follow the scent of clues or suspects. We will also have the support of a Darmanitan for when we need some brute force.

It looks like Ryme City will be a great place to explore and have a lot to do. Fortunately, there is not much time left to experience this new research story. Detective Pikachu Returns arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 6. Will they buy it?

What is Detective Pikachu about?

detective pikachu It is a spin-off of the main Pokémon saga. Here we follow the little vigilante and his partner Tim Goodman to find the latter’s father. This takes them on a journey full of twists and surprises throughout Ryme City.

Contrary to other titles in the franchise, the gameplay of this one focuses on adventure and investigation. Players control Tim as they search for clues around the city and chat with its inhabitants to advance the story.. Did you play the original? Are you excited about the sequel?

