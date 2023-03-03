According to a report by DeadlinesLegendary Entertainment is finalizing the details of the sequel to Detective Pikachu. Portlandia co-creator Jonathan Krisel is in talks to direct the live-action sequel to Pokémon Detective Pikachu for Legendary Entertainment. Chris Galletta will write the screenplay.

The original movie was directed by Rob Letterman and starred Ryan Reynolds, Ken Watanabe, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton. It was released by Warner Bros on May 10, 2019 and grossed more than $430 million at the worldwide box office. While no deals have been finalized at this time and nothing has been confirmed, insiders believe Reynolds will have a role in the upcoming sequel.

Among the credits of krisel include the co-creation, writing and executive production of Portlandia as well as the co-creation, direction and writing of Baskets with Zach Galifianakis for FX.

The original Detective Pikachu sees in action a boy who once loved Pokémon and dreamed of becoming a trainer, but now wants nothing more to do with them. Searching for his missing father, however, he comes across a talking Pikachu, which only he can hear. The duo must work together to solve the case. The film was well received and appreciated by fans of the GameFreak saga.

Fans of the film will be happy to know that something is finally moving forward. However, there are other types of fans who are waiting for similar news, precisely dedicated to the game for Switch. However, it seems to be “close to release” for a game developer.