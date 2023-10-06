The Pokémon Company has released the launch trailer for Detective Pikachu: The Returnavailable starting today exclusively on Nintendo Switch. As previously mentioned, this is a sequel to the original Detective Pikachu, first released in Japan in 2016 on Nintendo 3DS. The investigations will thus continue Tim Goodman and his witty Pokémon companion, in search of clues to Harry’s disappearancefather of the boy.

We leave you now with the launch trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

DETECTIVE PIKACHU’S ELECTRIFYING INVESTIGATION CONTINUES ON NINTENDO SWITCH

THE POKÉMON MASCOT IS BACK IN ACTION AFTER THE SUCCESS OF THE MOVIE

Starting from October 6th, Detective Pikachu will return, one of the most beloved characters in the world of video games and from 2019 also on the big screen. After the publication of the first chapter of Detective Pikachu in Europe, in March 2018, on Nintendo 3DS, the investigation into the secrets of Ryme City of the electric rodent icon of Pokémon also continues on Nintendo Switch alongside the young Tim Goodman, bringing with it many news and surprises.

Milan, 6 October 2023 – Introduced in the famous video game, anime and manga series created by Satoshi Tajiri And Ken SugimoriPikachu has always been the mascot of Pokémon, one of the most popular and successful entertainment icons in the world. Thanks to his popularity, the cute electric rodent managed to earn a video game entirely dedicated to him, released in Europe in March 2018 on Nintendo 3DS: Detective Pikachu, the detective adventure featuring a talking, coffee-loving Pikachu as the protagonist. The charisma of this character, who immediately fell in love with fans, inspired the film Pokémon: Detective Pikachureleased in theaters in 2019 with the voice of the beloved actor Ryan Reynolds. The film was a worldwide success, capable of tripling the takings compared to the production budget and surpassing the mammoth Avengers: Endgame at the box office in Italy. 5 years after its first appearance on consoles, the investigation into the mysteries of Ryme City is ready to continue on the console family too Nintendo Switch. Detective Pikachu: The Returnit’s available from October 6th on the hybrid console of Nintendo to reveal, alongside the young man Tim Goodmanthe implications for the disappearance of Harry GoodmanPikachu’s partner and father of his new investigation partner.

Detective Pikachu: The Return proposes the noir formula of its predecessor, while introducing many new features and unique game mechanics. The gameplay intuitive combines elements of adventure and puzzle, offering an immersive and direct experience in which players can interact with characters and solve puzzles to progress through the story. Together with the young university student Tim Goodman, capable of communicating with Pikachu and, through him, with Pokémon, it will be possible to collect precious information and fully experience the magical atmosphere of Ryme City, where humans and Pokémon live together in harmony. There collaboration with Pokémon it will be a key element in solving the mysteries! Many of them, in fact, will make their unique and indispensable skills available to Pikachu to collect clues, follow the tracks scattered around the city and cross the scenarios by riding them.

Detective Pikachu he is about to return in a unique guise, revisited as a “great detective” and very different from his traditional version, both in appearance and in his unusual ability to communicate. In fact, his strong personality has already captured the hearts of millions of fans all over the world, thanks above all to his unparalleled charisma and his immoderate passion for coffee. The film Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, with its combination of live-action and animation, then brought this version of the pocket monster mascot to the big screens in an unforgettable way, conquering the public with the exciting story of the video game and representing the Pokémon universe in a new way. The legendary detective duo of Detective Pikachu: The Return he is ready to continue his investigation on Nintendo Switch from the October 6. For all fans of the electric rodent, it will be an unmissable opportunity to get to know the little Detective even better and experience the world of Pokémon from an unprecedented point of view!