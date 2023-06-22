













Detective Pikachu Returns is announced and already has a release date

This new title has as protagonists, once again, Detective Pikachu, and his inseparable companion, Tim Goodman. With the help of many others Pokemonthe aforementioned characters team up again to resolve a series of incidents that are occurring in Ryme City, a place where humans and Pokemon They live in apparent harmony.

It is worth emphasizing that at the time of writing this news You can already reserve this game for Nintendo Switch in its digital version with a price of 49.99 USD, returning 250 gold coins.

On the other hand, it’s been a long time since we had any news about this franchise, there were only rumors, which somehow turned out to be true, which is nice because this version of Pikachu gained many fans, especially because it turned out be a very entertaining title when it came out on the Nintendo 3DS.

In addition to the announcement dedicated to the launch of detective pikachuwe also had information about The Hidden Treasure of Area Zeroexpansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet which will be divided into two parts: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk.

In the first part, The players will visit Villa Versui, in the Noroteo region. The tourist hostel that is located in the center of Villa Versui is a public place where the inhabitants meet and hang out, but it will also become the base of operations for the players during the school trip.

During the second, the players will go on exchange to the Arándano Academy, where they will discover the Biodome, a very special place that contains a series of perfect ecosystems for Pokémon to inhabit.

Excited for the "literal" return of detective pikachu?

