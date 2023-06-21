Detective Pikachu Returns is the return of the great detective Pokémon who will solve cases and mysteries, this time in the splendid setting of Nintendo Switch. The case, as we said, starts on October 6th and we expect new details to arrive soon from Nintendo.

As per the trailer, the most loved Pokémon such as Bulbasaur, Squirtle and Mewtwo will appear in the game without forgetting bigwigs such as Charizard and other darlings of the saga.