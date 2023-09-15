Unravel a series of mysteries throughout Ryme City alongside a Pikachu sharp-tongued, coffee-loving, and his human companion, Tim Goodman. When a jewel theft occurs, the case takes this incredible detective duo down a path full of enigmas.

Why did Tim’s father, Harry, disappear? What is causing the incidents related to Pokemon in Ryme City? Answer these questions and more by searching for clues, investigating scenes, and using your case notebook to make deductions.

Detective Pikachu Returns is launched to nintendo switch next October 6th.

Via: Nintendo of America