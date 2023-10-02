Detective Pikachu: The Return is the protagonist of a new and nice trailer narrative that focuses on the story of the new chapter, with the protagonist himself telling the story in first person previous events to this game, revealing some background for those who have not tried the first game in the series.

Defining himself bluntly as a “great detective”, Pikachu retraces some events that took place in the first chapter of the series, when the protagonist and his partner Harry they found themselves in a particularly complex case.

During this mission, the couple became separated following an accident.

Harry suddenly disappeared and Pikachu found himself without memory, wandering aimlessly around the city and in total confusion.