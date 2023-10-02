Detective Pikachu: The Return is the protagonist of a new and nice trailer narrative that focuses on the story of the new chapter, with the protagonist himself telling the story in first person previous events to this game, revealing some background for those who have not tried the first game in the series.
Defining himself bluntly as a “great detective”, Pikachu retraces some events that took place in the first chapter of the series, when the protagonist and his partner Harry they found themselves in a particularly complex case.
During this mission, the couple became separated following an accident.
Harry suddenly disappeared and Pikachu found himself without memory, wandering aimlessly around the city and in total confusion.
Detective Pikachu: The Story So Far
In this situation, Pikachu encountered Timthe only person who, strangely enough, could understand what the Pokémon was saying, effectively bonding with each other immediately.
The two characters were also linked by same goal: Finding Detective Harry. For Pikachu it was in fact a matter of recovering his investigation partner, while for Tim the issue was a family one, given that Harry is his father.
The investigations led the new couple to discover a criminal plan based on Agent R, a substance capable of driving Pokémon crazy and making them become dangerously aggressive, with the aim of destabilizing the relationship between humans and various creatures.
In the end, the case was solved by Pikachu and Tim, however Harry’s search remained open, and the story of the new game is based on this. Recently, we saw a new trailer and information about Detective Pikachu: Returns at the Nintendo Direct.
#Detective #Pikachu #Returns #story #trailer #explains #previous #events