Detective Pikachu it's a great movie. Although it is not a completely faithful adaptation of the game, the film did a great job of presenting us with a world where Pokémon coexist with humans. In this way, many are eagerly awaiting information related to a sequel. However, It seems that this will not happen in the near future, since the protagonist does not even know if this will become a reality.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Justice Smith, who played Tim Goodman in Detective Pikachu, was questioned about the possibility of seeing a sequel to the film. However, The actor revealed that he has not yet been contacted to reprise his role, although he has heard a couple of rumors on the internet. This is what he commented:

“I haven't heard of any movement. I mean, I know what was posted online, but no one has called me. “So I’m just waiting for that call.”

While it is true that Smith co-starred in this film, the star was Ryan Reynolds, who gave life to Detective Pikachu. Considering that this film had a good performance at the box office, and a positive reception from critics and fans, producers are most likely waiting for Reynolds to be availablesince in recent years he has been very busy with the Deadpool movies and Netflix.

Considering that the game of Detective Pikachu It hit the market in 2016, and it was not until 2023 that the sequel hit the market, It is very possible that a new film in the series will take a while to reach theaters. It's something fans are used to, and can expect.

Let us remember that Detective Pikachu came at the beginning of a renaissance that video game adaptations had in cinema. Since 2019, we have seen multiple film productions that have managed to honor the games they are inspired by, and be a box office success along the way. Best of all, this has also been replicated on the small screen.

Now we just have to wait for The Pokémon Company or Warner Bros. share more information about the long-awaited sequel to Detective Pikachu, if this project becomes a reality. On related topics, Pikachu Van Gogh's letter is back. Likewise, Pokémon fans attack Palworld.

Detective Pikachu It's a good movie, and I would like to see a new movie. Considering the success of the film Super Mario Bros. It wouldn't be unreasonable to think that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are already doing everything possible to bring Pikachu and company to the big screen once again.

Via: Screen Rant